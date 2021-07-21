Welcome back to the jungle.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are on the new cover of The Hollywood Reporter, talking about their new action-adventure film “Jungle Cruise”.

In the article, Johnson reveals that he tried to entice Blunt onto the project by sending her a video pitch.

“I must have shot it about five or six times because I had not communicated with Emily yet,” the actor recalls. “I had not even met her. And I wanted to let her know via this video just how important she was to this movie and how I only wanted her in this movie. And it was great. And I… I actually never heard again from Emily. Didn’t respond at all. Just ghosted me.”

Blunt jokes now, “I thought the video was sweet. Didn’t know you were going to be so sensitive.”

She was eventually won over after director Jaume Collet-Serra said the film would be reminiscent of the Indiana Jones films and “Romancing the Stone”.

The actress also shares how the movie subverts some of the imagery of Indigenous peoples originally featured in the Disney parks ride.

“You’re trying to represent the spirit of the ride that is pierced into people’s nostalgic memory,” Blunt says. “But you want to do it sensitively. You want to make sure that everyone feels seen and heard in a way that’s really respectful.”

Meanwhile, Johnson is next set to star in the superhero blockbuster “Black Adam”.

“Black Adam has all the powers of Superman, but the difference is, he is blessed with magic. And also, by a code of ethics in the world of superheroes, they don’t kill the bad guys, but Black Adam does,” he says. “There were a lot of elements like that that made me feel this is a real opportunity here. I felt like everything that I had done in the past in terms of my career, all the movies that I had done over the decades, even the ones that didn’t do well, all led to this particular role.”

Blunt, though, has no plans to star in a superhero movie: “I really understand that [superhero movies] are like a religion for a lot of people. They don’t appeal to me in the same way. I don’t have this burning desire to play a superhero.”