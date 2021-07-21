“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is wrapping up its first week of wide theatrical release but there is one lost scene that is on people’s minds.

Terence Nance, the director first attached to “Space Jam 2”, reportedly planned a scene where romance-obsessed skunk Pepe Le Pew aggressively flirts with Penelope Pussycat (Greice Santo, “Jane the Virgin”).

Penelope retaliates by pouring a drink on the skunk and slapping him. Pepe subsequently announces that Penelope has filed a restraining order, leading LeBron James to warn Pepe about touching people without consent.

The scene never saw the light of day after Malcolm D Lee, the sequel’s final director, scrapped it entirely. It’s a decision Gabriel Iglesias, who voices Speedy Gonzalez, can understand.

“You know, years ago growing up watching the cartoons, I just think it was a different time and you don’t see things the same way,” Iglesias told CinePOP. “Times change, views change, and for the time I can’t say that I ever saw it in a negative light.”

“But based on the climate of today, all right, I get it, I see it, okay,” the standup comedian continued. “It was one of those things where it’s a change of times. I don’t think that people would intentionally try to make something that was inappropriate. But again, times change and we need to evolve and so unfortunately the character was cut.”

The “Space Jam” sequel stars James and Iglesias alongside Zendaya, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, and Rosario Dawson.