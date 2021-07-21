Spencer Pratt credits Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt for inspiring his paparazzi game.

Pratt (“The Hills”) has long seen the benefits of working with — and not against — the paparazzi. To that effect, the “Hills” star has set up shoots with the paparazzi or sold them his own photos. While lucrative, it’s a technique he did not innovate.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd Spotted Together Again

“I knew that Angelina and Brad Pitt set up their first set in the desert,” Pratt told the “Hollywood Raw” podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. “So once you heard Brad Pitt, that’s when I was like, ‘I’m calling all.’

“Like, green light, my two favourite fame hustlers are setting up their, pretty much cheating, confirmation relationship setup staged photos,” he continued. “So I never was surprised by anyone after that.”

When asked how much money he has made selling photos to the paparazzi, Pratt said, “Over a million, easy. Easy.”

Pratt also revealed how much he dislikes the “Hills” revival.

RELATED: Lo Bosworth Is Still Dealing With ‘Trauma’ From ‘The Hills’

“Oh, I will be surprised if they air the rest of this season. I’m waiting for the day MTV’s like, ‘We’re just not airing the rest of the season,'” he said. “The cast came back from COVID with these versions of themselves they wanted to Instagram post.

“They thought the cameras were there to promote their…,” he began. “Like, the cameras are there to follow their real lives, so it’s not supposed to like, your image… This isn’t a filter, this isn’t how you want to look, what you want out there. These aren’t skits you’re performing.”