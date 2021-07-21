2021 ACM New Male Artist of the Year Jimmie Allen has a lot to celebrate.

ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante catches up with the country music star, who shares details of his new album, children’s book, and the impending arrival of his second child with wife Alexis Gale.

The couple recently tied the knot during a stunning ceremony at the Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania and shared a glimpse of their picture-perfect day.

“My Forever. I love you @lexmarieallen,” wrote Allen on Instagram.

The newlyweds were showered with love in the comments from fellow country stars, including Jake Owen, RaeLynn, Lindsay Ell, Rita Wilson, and many more.

Speaking about their nuptials, Allen admits he “teared up a little bit”: “I might have shed a tear or two, or three, or four, or five, or six or seven.”

While the singer definitely needed a tissue or two on the big day, he says his bride was the more emotional one.

As for the next big celebration, the newlyweds announced the news they’re expecting their second child together.

Gale shared a slideshow of photos revealing her baby bump in a white ensemble, which she captioned with a white dove emoji.

The pics also included the couple’s two children — one-year-old daughter Naomi and Allen’s six-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

In terms of a name for their new baby, Allen is taking inspiration from one of his favourite TV shows.

“I wanted to name her Arya Stark Allen ’cause I’m a huge ‘Game of Thrones’ fan, but she was like, ‘Nahhh, that ain’t happening.'”

The singer isn’t budging on his name suggestion just yet, telling us: “No matter what we name this kid, her nickname’s gonna be Arya Stark. I’mma just start callin’ her that.”

The soon-to-be father of three finds fatherhood to be the inspiration for many of his creative endeavours, including his new children’s book My Voice Is a Trumpet.