Billy Ray Cyrus might need to have a word or two with his daughter.

On Tuesday, Miley Cyrus tweeted out a series of photos of herself in raunchy poses on top of her dad’s pickup truck.

In the tweet, she joked:

Miley also urged fans to ask their dads for money to buy one of her “Miley made me gay” shirts featured in the photos.

When a fan asked why Billy Ray would be driving a Nissan truck, Miley explained that it was all her mom Tish would allow, adding the hashtag “#NoMaseratiForDaddy”.