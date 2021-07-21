Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Billy Ray Cyrus might need to have a word or two with his daughter.

On Tuesday, Miley Cyrus tweeted out a series of photos of herself in raunchy poses on top of her dad’s pickup truck.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Belts Out Epic Covers Of ‘American Woman’ And ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’

In the tweet, she joked:

IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says “I ❤️ Dick” or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new “Miley made me gay” merch on https://t.co/Lc580JyCEe! pic.twitter.com/9fOxcaYHVu — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 21, 2021

Miley also urged fans to ask their dads for money to buy one of her “Miley made me gay” shirts featured in the photos.

Do y’all want this shirt ?!👅 https://t.co/woXBlCa5yL — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 20, 2021

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Shouts Out ‘Free Britney’ At Vegas Concert

When a fan asked why Billy Ray would be driving a Nissan truck, Miley explained that it was all her mom Tish would allow, adding the hashtag “#NoMaseratiForDaddy”.