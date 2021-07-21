Click to share this via email

Camille Kostek was on Cloud 9 working with Ryan Reynolds on “Free Guy”.

Kostek, a model and television host, stars as Bombshell in the upcoming video-game-centric action-comedy. She joined Mark Zito on SiriusXM to discuss working with Reynolds.

“His kids came to set. And I remember watching,” she recalled. “I just remember them running and hugging him. I was watching them and I was like, his life off-camera is a movie. I swear I watched it in slow motion.

“Just knowing that Blake Lively is in the mix, and she’s just my girl crush. Their regular life is a movie,” Kostek gushed.

The movie, directed by Shawn Levy (“Big Fat Liar”, “Stranger Things”), stars Reynolds and Kostek alongside Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi, and Joe Keery.

“Free Guy” premieres on August 13.