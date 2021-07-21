Megan Fox revealed the reason she doesn’t drink anymore in a new interview.

The actress was commenting on her 2009 Golden Globes look in a chat with WWD, when she explained how she was seated that night at a table with the Jonas Brothers and Blake Lively.

Fox shared: “At the Golden Globes they always put those giant bottles of Moet champagne on the table. I went through multiple glasses of that.

“Now I don’t drink and this is why. I was belligerent. Said a bunch of s**t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that.”

She added, “I got in a lot of trouble for what I said on the red carpet at that event.”

The interview Fox could be referring to is her chat with E! host Giuliana Rancic, in which she compared herself to actor Alan Alda.

She also said, “I am so horrified that I am here, and embarrassed. I’m scared.”

Fox then explained why she attended without her then-partner Brian Austin Green: “Brian doesn’t want to be here. He doesn’t want to be my date. He’s a man. He has an ego. I think he’s probably working on music. I don’t think he cares.”