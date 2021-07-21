Henry Golding gave his wife Liv Lo the ultimate “push present.”

The “Crazy Rich Asians” actor, 34, joined guest host Anthony Anderson on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and opened up about fatherhood and the “intricate” tennis bracelet he gave his wife as a pre-birth gift.

Golding and Lo welcomed baby girl, Lyla, on March 31.

“There is a huge sort of pressure — not a pressure should I say, I wanted to get something. The push presents are a thing now,” the “Snake Eyes” star explained, before explaining why he gave it to Lo before she gave birth.

“Do you give it after, or do you give it to her before? That’s the question,” he said. “I gave it before because I wanted her to enjoy it before, like, this little monster came out and took over our lives.”

Golding and Lo tied the knot in 2016. Little Lyla is their first child.