Lorde shares another piece of Solar Power with the release of “Stoned at the Nail Salon”.

The New Zealand-based singer-songwriter released the second single from Solar Power ahead of the Aug. 20 release of her third studio album.

“This song is sort of a rumination on getting older, settling into domesticity, and questioning if you’ve made the right decisions,” Lorde said in a press release.

“I think lots of people start asking those questions of themselves around my age, and it was super comforting to me writing them down, hoping they’d resonate with others too,” she added. “I used this song as a dumping ground for so many thoughts.”

Lorde, who will perform “Stoned at the Nail Salon” on Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night With Seth Meyers”, also touched on the album’s purpose.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” she shared.

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in,” Lorde concluded. “This is what came through.”

Canadian tour dates for Lorde’s 2022 World Tour include stops in Montreal on April 7, and April 8 and 9 in Toronto.

Review the Solar Power tracklist below.