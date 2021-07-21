Hilaria Baldwin is revealing the truth behind another internet rumour.

The star, who was recently surrounded by allegations that she had faked her Spanish accent and was accused of impersonating a Spanish person, shared an adorable photo of herself with her baby daughter Lucia, 4 months.

Her and Alec Baldwin also share Carmen, 7, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 3, and Eduardo, 10 months, together.

Baldwin wrote alongside the pic, “I know, I know, sleuths. My skin is darker and my kids’ is lighter. Yes, they are mine. Trying to keep up with all these ideas.

“I have to say: you have quite a bit of time on your hands.”

Credit: Instagram/Hilaria Baldwin

Baldwin’s post comes after she spoke about the Spanish heritage controversy in a tell-all New York Times piece in December 2020.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” she said. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19-years-old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”