The director of the original “Space Jam” doesn’t seem to be a fan of the new sequel.

Speaking to TMZ, director Joe Pytka took issue with “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on a number of fronts, including its new star, LeBron James.

“The truth is that LeBron ain’t Michael,” Pytka said, referring to original star Michael Jordan.

He added that while the original film had real ties to Jordan’s personal life, including his move from the NBA to Major League Baseball, and that the new film lacks that real connection to James.

On top of all of that, Pytka said that the original film had a superior supporting cast, and that the new animation on the iconic Bugs Bunny “looked like one of those fluffy dolls you buy at an airport gift shop to bring your kid when your business trip has taken too long.”

Despite Pytka’s complaints, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was a hit with audiences, bringing in an estimated $31.7 million and taking the No. 1 slot at the weekend box office.