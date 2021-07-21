Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Jon Stewart is poking fun at Jeff Bezos’ space launch.

The comedian released a trailer for his new Apple TV+ series, “The Problem with Jon Stewart”, with him mocking all the space-bound billionaires in the hilarious clip.

“Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer. Enjoy this small step for man!” Stewart wrote.

The teaser saw “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander take on the role of Amazon billionaire Bezos, saying in the clip: “I’m going to ride a rocket into space, and it’s going to look just like my d**k.”

Sorry for the aborted launch!!! I’m a bad twitterer.

Enjoy this small step for man! pic.twitter.com/6gBHHJLByQ — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 20, 2021

RELATED: Gayle King Asks Jeff Bezos If He’s Playing A Game Of ‘Whose Is Bigger?’ With Fellow Space-Bound Billionaire Richard Branson

Adam Pally plays Elon Musk in the trailer, while Mark Zuckerberg is played by a cat and a mop stars as Richard Branson.

“When the world needed hope, three men dared to go to a place we’ve been many, many times before,” a caption read.

RELATED: Richard Branson Shares His Best Space Travel Advice With Stephen Colbert

“American Taxpayers” are accredited as the executive producers behind the billionaires’ space missions.

“The Problem With Jon Stewart” launches in September.