Paulina Porizkova is masking up.

In a cheeky new Instagram post, the model, 56, and her friend, actress and comedian Liz Carey posed topless together with only cartoon face mask stickers to cover up.

“We’re told we need to wear masks again. So @thelizcarey and I are obliging,” Porizkova wrote in the caption. “My friends (and family) are my true riches. They laugh and cry with me, they feed me and water me, physically and spiritually. And allow for both sides to ‘bare’ their souls. And yes, bodies.”

She added, “Thank you @thelizcarey for the photos and the fun and the food! #thatswhatfriendsarefor #betweenjloandbettywhite #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #bff.”

The topless Instagram comes just a day after Porizkova confirmed her split from director Aaron Sorkin.

“I’m so grateful for his presence in my life,” she to Instagram wrote at the time. “He helped heal me and reclaim myself. There truly may be no better man, no man who’s more genuinely ‘good.’ He’s brilliant and witty and funny and sexy. But it doesn’t matter how much we may wish we were birds of a feather — we’re still a duck and a goose.”