The name is “Coach.”

Former NFL and MLB player and head of the Jackson State football team Deion Sanders walked out on a press event on Tuesday after reporter Nick Suss referred to him by his first name.

This is how all of this started, I really Pray for all of us because this was something so minimal that was hilarious to me that you allowed a FOOLISH media outlet and person to play on your Preconceived notions. I’m all about Peace,Love,Work,Commitment,Sacrifice & Forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/ZjZPMVJVfj — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 21, 2021

“You don’t call [Alabama’s] Nick Saban, ‘Nick.’ Don’t call me Deion,” Sanders, 53, told the reporter from the Clarion-Ledger after the first instance.

“If you call Nick [Saban], Nick, you’ll get cussed out on the spot,” he continued, “so don’t do that to me. Treat me like Nick.”

The reporter ended up using Sanders’ first name a second time, prompting him to leave the even.

On Twitter, later, Sanders tweeted out a screenshot of a text in which he explained that “respect is something that u must demand and stand for.”

Morning Word, COACH PRIME pic.twitter.com/kB9eQX2s5M — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 21, 2021

In another follow-up tweet, Sanders reiterated that he prefers to go by the nickname “Coach Prime” and said that he had a “great time” at the event and claimed that in fact he “never left.”

Speaking to his own outlet, Suss explained, “When I interview people, I call them by their first name. Whether it’s someone I’ve been working with for years or someone I’m talking to for the first time. This is true of the coaches and players on the Ole Miss beat, the coaches and players at Mississippi State and Southern Miss when I help out covering their teams and, as recently as January, even Sanders, too.”