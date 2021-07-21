Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen Braun are getting divorced.
The estranged couple filed for divorce on Wednesday, a rep for the Los Angeles Superior Court. Scooter, 40, and Yael, 34, have officially split, ET can confirm, after seven years of marriage.
“They are still currently living together, but eventually Scooter will be moving out,” an insider previously told the publication. “[They] are remaining amicable for the sake of the kids.”
Scooter is a renowned media proprietor, record executive and investor who manages the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, J Balvin, Demi Lovato and The Kid Laroi. Yael is a South African-Canadian businesswoman and co-founder of F**k Cancer, a health organization working for early detection and prevention of cancer.
The pair got married in Whistler, British Columbia on July 6, 2014.
They share three children: Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2.