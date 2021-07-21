Courteney Cox is finally getting an Emmy nomination for her work on “Friends”, but it’s not how she saw it coming.

Cox and her fellow “Friends” cast members are nominated for Outstanding Variety Special for their work as executive producers on HBO Max’s “Friends: The Reunion”. During “Friends” original 10-season on NBC, Cox was the only core-six star to not receive an Emmy nod for her performance.

“Honestly, I am so happy that the reunion has been recognized because I think it’s terrific,” Cox told Entertainment Weekly. “Ben Winston did a great job and all of his crew… That’s not exactly the Emmy I was looking for. I’m being honest with you.”

“I’m so happy to be a part of it,” she continued.” I’m so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much. And I’m so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to Ben Winston… so yes, I’m so happy. But when I was on ‘Howard Stern’, I wasn’t talking about that.”

Back in June, Cox opened up about never receiving an Emmy nod for her acting on “Friends”.

“Yeah, it always hurt my feelings,” she said. “When every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings. I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?’ It hurt.”

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards will be presented on Sept. 19.