Do some exes deserve a second chance at love?

That’s the question posed by Andy Cohen in “Ex-Rated”, an upcoming dating show for the Peacock streaming service that explores the emerging trend that’s seeing adult singles sending standardized “exit surveys” to all of their previous romantic partners — whether they were long-term relationships or casual hookups — to find out those relationships never materialized or simply didn’t last.

According to Peacock’s announcement, the show is “a revealing social experiment that looks at sex and relationships in a whole new light,” and promises to be “hilarious, shocking, awkward and even informative.”

Hosted by Cohen, “Ex-Rated” will challenge adult singles of all ages and backgrounds to face raw, candid feedback on everything from their personality to sexual prowess and relationship skills in order to find out where they went wrong and how they can improve.

As the trailer makes clear, the show holds nothing back. “You’re a giant pain in the a**,” one single tells her ex, while another shocks his former lover by declaring the lovemaking “was… okay.”

Cohen will be joined by Shan Boodram, certified intimacy educator, dating coach and relationship expert. In addition to being author of the bestseller The Game of Desire, Boodram is also an ambassador for AIDS Healthcare Foundation and WomensHealth.gov, and a member of the American Sexual Health Association.

Meanwhile, Cohen steps out of his comfort zone and he and Boodram stage demonstrations of various relationship-building techniques, such as cuddling.

“I’ve never cuddled in a suit before… with a girl!” he declares.

“Ex-Rated” premieres on Thursday, Aug. 12.