Billie Eilish wants Happier Than Ever to last forever.

Eilish, 19, broke down the mindset behind her upcoming sophomore album in Vevo interview published to her official YouTube channel.

RELATED: The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, BTS & More To Headline ‘Global Citizen Live’

“I wanted to make a very timeless record, that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself,” she said. “I gathered a lot of inspiration from a lot of older artists I grew up loving. Mostly Julie London, and a lot of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee.”

“I don’t want to get too specific because I really think it’s for the listener to decide,” she said of the album’s meaning. “I don’t want to put the ideas in their brains. I want them to feel 100% that their interpretation is the right interpretation.

Despite the incredible commercial and critical success of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, this might be the first time Eilish believes in her own talent.

“I felt like I wasn’t very talented at the time. I actually feel much more confident in my craft now,” she shared. “I think that this album was made in a very perfect time for me, creatively. It was so natural and easy and fun and calm.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Hits Back At Trolls Who Say She’s In Her ‘Flop Era’

“There was so much self-reflection in the making of this album, that I think really comes through the songs,” Eilish said.

Eilish drops Happier Than Ever on July 30.