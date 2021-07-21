As live music comes roaring back, with most large venues now requiring proof of vaccination in order to attend, legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is clapping back.

In the wake of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday that vaccine passes would now be required in order to enter venues and nightclubs throughout Britain, the anti-vaxxer musician issued a statement declaring he’s refusing to perform at any venue that requires proof of vaccination.

“Following the PM’s announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021, I feel honour bound to make an announcement of my own: I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present,” Clapton said in a statement, reported Variety. “Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.”

Clapton has been vocally opposed to vaccination efforts and lockdown measures to stem the rise of the virus, even teaming up with fellow contrarian Van Morrison for their anti-mask track “Stand and Deliver”, rated by Variety critics as one of 2020’s worst songs.