NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 19: Fernanda Aragones and Gael Garcia Bernal attend the premiere of "Old" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on July 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Congratulations are in order for Gael Garcia Bernal and Fernanda Aragonés!

The “Mozart in the Jungle” star and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. ET has reached out to Bernal’s rep for comment. The couple posed for photos at the premiere of Bernal’s new movie, “Old”, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City earlier this week, where the expectant mom showed off her baby bump.

Aragonés first confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month in an interview and photoshoot with L’Beauté. This is her second child. Bernal is also father to 12-year-old son Lázaro and 10-year-old daughter Libertad from his previous relationship with Dolores Fonzi.

While speaking to the magazine, Aragonés expressed that this pregnancy has been “amazing.”