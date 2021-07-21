After a decade on History’s “American Pickers”, Frank Fritz has left the show — and says his relationship with co-host Mike Wolfe is pretty much nonexistent.

In an interview with The Sun, Fritz says he’s no longer in contact with Wolfe, with whom he’s travelled the U.S. in search of rare artifacts since the show’s debut in 2010.

“I haven’t talked to Mike in two years,” Fritz said. “He knew my back was messed up, but he didn’t call me up and ask how I was doing. That’s just how it is.”

According to Fritz, “American Pickers” was set up to favour Wolfe over him, something he never had a problem with.

“The show is tilted towards him 1,000 per cent,” he explained. “I can’t even bend that far down to show you how much,” he said. “That’s fine. It’s like you’ve got Aerosmith and there’s Steven Tyler and he’s the frontman. I found my spot, I’m second and he’s number one on the show. That’s no problem with me, maybe he does have a problem.”

However, Fritz believes that he has more appeal when it comes to the show’s average viewer. “I’m not arrogant and I’m more of a regular ol’ guy,” he said. “The guy that connects with me is the guy who buys a 30 pack of Busch Light and a pizza on the weekend. That’s my guy. My guy buys a $150 sign, not an $8,000 sign.”

He continued, “I’m more of the common man guy, I haven’t found a $100,000 vase or any Michelangelo stuff. I’ve never really had a big, big score like that. But all the small scores are the bread and butter and that’s my deal.”

As for whether he could possibly return, Fritz said it would be “hard” to “put the show on after not talking to somebody for two years.”

He added: “I would like to come back to the show, but we will see. I was doing it for 11 years, but there is a lot of controversy going on right now.”

In response to Fritz’s interview, Wolfe issued a statement to People.

“I have known Frank for as long as I can remember, he’s been like a brother to me,” said Wolfe in his statement. “The journey that Frank, Dani [Danielle Colby Cushman] and I started back in 2009, like all of life, has come with its highs and lows, blessings and challenges, but it has also been the most rewarding. I will miss Frank, just like all of you, and I pray for the very best and all good things for him on the next part of his journey.”