Comedian and automobile aficionado Jay Leno paid a visit to SiriusXM Business Radio’s auto lifestyle show “Cars and Culture with Jason Stein” this week to discuss his induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame.

“I was really honoured by it… because to me, just coming from New England there’s a certain, a guy who runs is better than the guy who walks, a guy who walks is better than the guy who drives, and the guy who works with his hands is better than the guy who just sits and types in a computer all day,” Leno said of his induction.

“I mean, probably doesn’t get paid as much, but there’s something more real about it. And to me as a kid, I always admired the man and to a certain extent, women too, who could fix things with their hands and work with their hands,” he added. “I mean, I always believed the hardest, healthiest were when the head and the hands work together. I tell jokes at night, and then during the day, I like to come to the garage and work on stuff because when you work on things, it gives you a perspective of how hard it is to make money. You need to look at things from a normal perspective. And comedy is only funny when it comes from an everyman point of view. So when you work with your hands and you do mechanical things, you just appreciate the everyman point of view.”

In addition, Leno also opened up about his passion for collecting vintage cars and setting a new land-speed record while driving an electric Tesla Plaid.

“That thing is unbelievable. I mean, we did one pair. I went to Famoso dragstrip in Bakersfield… drove to the strip, lined up under the lights, air conditioner on, four-door, nail at light change, green go, and we did 9.247 and 152 miles an hour. I mean, it is the fastest accelerating vehicle you can buy now,” Leno said.

“There’s no maintenance, it’s pretty bulletproof, you got just about a 400-mile range,” he added. “It’s a pretty amazing vehicle. I’m stunned at how good it is.”