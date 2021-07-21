Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Earlier this month, Roku announced the upcoming launch of “The Demi Lovato Show”, airing on the Roku Channel.

On Wednesday, the first official trailer for Lovato’s talk show dropped, along with the guest lineup.

“Demi and their celebrity guests open up about a wide array of topics like activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, interplanetary visitors and more,” noted the accompanying announcement.

RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Some Of Their Messages Get ‘Lost In Translation’

So far, guests set to appear include Lucy Hale, Olivia Munn. YG Jameela Jamil, Nikita Dragun, Jay Shetty, Matthew Scott Montgomery and Sirah, Dr. Steven Greer and Elyse Resch.

“We’re excited to bring you candid discussions about some of today’s edgiest topics in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format, with superstar Demi Lovato at the helm,” the announcement continued.

“The Demi Lovato Show” premieres on Friday, July 30.