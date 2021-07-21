Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lance Bass took to TIkTok this week to share a video in which he pranks his fellow *NSYNC members.

The prank is an oldie but a goodie, with Bass calling them on FaceTime and then leaving them confused when he claims to be too busy to talk and says he’ll call them back later.

First up is Chris Kirkpatrick, with Bass telling him, “I’m so busy right now I can’t talk, can I call you later?”

RELATED: Members Of Backstreet Boys & *NSYNC Finally Unite And Blake Lively Can’t Handle It

“You FaceTimed me,” says Kirkpatrick before Bass hangs up on him.

Then he calls Joey Fatone and pulls the same stunt, with Fatone’s facial expression instantly shifting from smiling to perplexed.

Next, Bass FaceTimes JC Chasez, telling him he’s having dinner and can’t talk right now; the camera then pulls back to reveal that Chasez was actually seated next to Bass during the call.

RELATED: *NSYNC Reunites Virtually, Sans Justin Timberlake, To Wish Lance Bass A Happy Birthday

Finally, he tries to reach Justin Timberlake. The call rings… and rings… and then goes unanswered, with Timberlake not even bothering to pick up.

“What the f**k?” says Bass as the video concludes.