The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have collaborated once again, and we can’t get enough of their latest project!

The talented singers, who previously worked together on a remix of “Save Your Tears”, dropped a new music video on Wednesday that put fans in total frenzy. Throughout the Vevo official live performance of “Off the Table” by Grande featuring The Weeknd, the two show off their incredible vocal range while looking chic in the process.

“The way Ariana Grande and The Weeknd does not need to put their microphone close to their lips to sing off the table shows that both of their voices are powerful enough,” one fan raved on Twitter, with another adding, “‘Off the Table’ live was absolutely amazing! Ariana and The Weeknd’s voices fit so well together.”

Ahead of its release, The Weeknd took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that the video was dropping soon. “Ari 🤍 @vevo off the table tomorrow,” he captioned a still from the music video on Tuesday.

Grande also shared a sneak peak to her own account at the time, writing, “Last but not least ….. 🤍 @vevo off the table – wednesday @theweeknd. positions – thursday🌿.”

“Off the Table” was released as the fifth track on Grande’s album, Positions, which came out last October.

The pair most recently performed their “Save Your Tears” duet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May. The dynamic duo kicked off the awards show by delivering a fun, sultry duet of the hit tune.

