Love may be lovelier the second time around in the classic Frank Sinatra tune, but that definitely didn’t prove to be the case for Jeff Lewis and ex-husband Gage Edward.

In Wednesday’s edition of Lewis’ SiriusXM radio show “Jeff Lewis Live”, Lewis revealed that he and Edward — who split in 2019 and then engaged in a two-year custody battle over their daughter Monroe — had attempted a reconciliation.

“We went on probably about 12 dates,” Lewis said, adding that he and Edward “spent a lot of time” with their 4-year-old daughter.

He hadn’t brought it up on his radio show, the former “Flipping Out” star explained, because he “didn’t really know what it was… I wanted us to kind of quietly figure it out.”

Ultimately, Lewis divulaged, “It didn’t work out,” and he detailed why.

“So basically what happened was, we were seeing each other for about three months,” he explained. “I want to say it was like 12 dates, a couple of sleepovers, lots of dinners and breakfast with Monroe and all of that. It was cool. I was having a great time. I felt like, ‘Wow, maybe my family is coming back together.’ I was having a nice time. I thought we were doing well.”

According to Lewis, he’s become better at communicating since they broke up, and tried to put his new skills into practice. “I didn’t get mad. I didn’t get passive-aggressive,” he said. “I just was like flat out, ‘Hey, can I talk to you? I feel like you’re being very selective with your attention and your affection. It feels very hot and cold. I’m feeling rejected.’ I mean, I was like, ‘Who is this guy?'”

After they’d spoken, Lewis added, “I said, ‘Look, it’s a lot of information. Just marinade on it and then get back to me and let’s discuss it. ‘Three days later, ‘I think we should just be friends.’ That’s what I got.”

Lewis admitted he “was a little shocked” because he felt things were “going well” between the two.

“He said, ‘Actually, you know, there’s a few times that you triggered me, and I said, ‘Well, I wouldn’t know what those triggers are because you never communicated with me. And had you communicated with me, we could have discussed it in the moment … maybe I needed to adjust my behaviour,'” said Lewis.

“He did a lot of s**tty f**king things to me. And you know what? I was willing to forget, forgive and start over. But the reality is he’s not willing to forget. He’s not willing to start. He’s still hanging on to every f**king thing I ever did,” he added. “The other thing too is I’ve apologized for the 6,000 things that I have done in the last 12 years in detail.”