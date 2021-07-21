“The Vampire Diaries” has been off the air for a few years now, but the series is apparently only recently been viewed by Megan Thee Stallion.

That appeared to be the case when the “Hot Girl Summer” singer tweeted about the show on Wednesday, telling her followers that she was done with the show after the death of Elena (Nina Dobrev, who exited the series after the sixth season).

“Once I figured out Elena wasn’t coming back on vampire diaries I stopped watching bc wtf,” she tweeted.

That tweet led her followers to quiz her about her opinions about “Vampire Diaries”, including one who wanted to know whether Damon (Ian Somerhalder) or Stefan (Paul Wesley) was her favourite Salvatore brother.

According to her response, she’s Team Damon all the way.

She concluded by summing up why Elena was the series most compelling character.

“Think abt this… if there was no Elena everyone would be bored and stagnant my b***h was making people change for the better her whole time on the show,” she wrote.