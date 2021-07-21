It’s a rite of passage for any successful musician to hear one of their songs on the radio for the first time.

For Keith Urban, however, the first time he heard his music played on the radio wasn’t entirely auspicious, he revealed during a Zoom call with Australian radio show “Fitzy & Wippa”.

“I was in Nashville and I had a song that had just gone to radio and I was actually driving over to a seminar with all radio people,” Urban recalled.

“I was in my piece of crap car. It was like a Chev — it was just horrible. It was always running out of petrol and I couldn’t afford to keep it up,” he continued.

“I fell into a gas station and they had speakers on and I heard my song, as I was pumping gas into my rust bucket,” Urban joked.

During the conversation, Urban also discussed Pink’s recent single “Cover Me in Sunshine”, a collaboration with her daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

As Urban said, he’d be up for recording a track with his daughters, Faith Margaret, 10, and Sunday Rose, 13, whom he shares with wife Nicole Kidman.

“I would do it if I had the right song!” Urban declared. “I love that Pink song.”