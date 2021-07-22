Matt Damon is speaking out about how important it is to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actor, who starred in the 2011 film “Contagion”, about a deadly virus, told Yahoo! while promoting his new movie “Stillwater”: “There are a lot of reasons that people have, and I don’t want to belittle them.

“It’s tough for me, I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised and they can’t get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So I look at it that way.”

Damon went on, “I wish at the beginning of this people came out and said, ‘Look, if we all do this, then we’ll protect each other better,’ rather than ‘Well, I’m not in this cohort so I don’t have to worry and it’s not going to hurt me that much.’ It’s just about looking at this as ‘me’ thing or an ‘us’ thing.”

He added: “But look, it’s a personal choice. That’s the beauty of America, it’s a free country. And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook.”

Damon’s comments come after he and his “Contagion” co-stars, including Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle, filmed a series of coronavirus safety PSAs back in April 2020.