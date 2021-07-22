Click to share this via email

Jesse McCartney is OK despite suffering a painful-looking fall during a recent concert.

The singer was caught on camera leaving the stage after a performance when he tripped and fell.

The video has been doing the rounds online, so McCartney shared a clip and read out some of the comments on TikTok.

“All right, I’m glad everyone got a really good laugh,” the “Beautiful Soul” musician said. “My ankle is fine, by the way. Thanks for asking.”

He then read out the comment: “That was not a smooth exit at all,” sarcastically adding: “Yeah, no s**t.”

“This is the kind of thing I love TikTok for, because you get to read the comments section, but when it’s you in the video, it hits different,” McCartney admitted.

Someone else pointed out that he sweats a lot, to which he replied: “It was 95 degrees, during an outdoor show.”

McCartney told fans of his sprained ankle: “It’s a little bruised but we’re good to go.”