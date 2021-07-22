Getting drunk with Seth Meyers during the day should come with a warning.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Late Night”, Lorde joined the host for some “Day Drinking”, which included a New Zealand slang drinking game and an attempt to paint the Melodrama album cover.

Rather than start things off with a mixed drink, in honour of Lorde’s home country of New Zealand, Meyers brought out a couple of pints of Fosters, an Australian beer.

“They’re one and the same,” Lorde joked. “It’s the same thing.”

Meyers also made it his goal during the day out to remember Lorde’s full given name: Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor.

“You can ask me any time over the course of this, and if I get it wrong, I will do a shot,” Meyers said. Of course, the host got it very wrong the first time Lorde asked. And he messed it up again, and again, before finally getting it right.

They also played a game of guessing the names of famous royals, inspired by Lorde’s early hit “Royals”, and she revealed the notorious Henry VIII is one of her favourite royals.

Later, Meyers tried to impress his guest by putting on a pair of headphones and singing along (badly) to her hit “Green Light”, while dancing around the room.

Later in the show, Lorde joined Meyers on stage for an interview, and admitted after their day drinking, “I can’t look at an alcoholic drink ever again.”

She also revealed that the next day, because she had to perform on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, she got an IV drip to “administer fluids to my corpse” to cure her hangover.

Finally, Lorde took the stage with the debut performance of her second single “Stoned at the Nail Salon”, from the upcoming album Solar Power.