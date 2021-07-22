Emilia Clarke has entered the comic-book world in a big way.

On Wednesday night, the “Game of Thrones” star appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote the new comic she co-wrote, M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.

“It was just a silly idea. It was a silly conversation that happened in a car on our way to a gig with friends. And we were like, ‘Yeah, wouldn’t it be funny if there was a superhero who wasn’t perfect and who was just a big mess like us?'” Clarke explained.

“And I was like, ‘That would be really funny. And was anxious. That would be really funny.’ And then I went home and just wrote that. So I wrote like 50 pages of this and this kind of character just came out of me. And I did all the other characters… There was a lot of material that was ready to come out and now it’s here. And it’s a real thing.”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Reveals Thoughts On Upcoming ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series

Clarke also made sure to credit all 11 people involved in bringing the comic to life.

“I teamed up with this incredible writer called Marguerite Bennett, who was my guru and my guide, ’cause I didn’t know the first thing about making a comic and so I wrote all the stuff and then she turned it into comic. Turned it into this thing,” she said.

Asked if she can see the comic being turned into a movie or TV series, Clarke said, “Well, okay. So here’s the way I feel about this. It’s not why I started, it’s not why I made a comic. I made a comic cause I’m crazy and so I did that. And if it’s really crap and no one wants it, then it won’t be a movie.”

But while fans wait to see if M.O.M. comes to the screen, Clarke is already set to join the MCU in an upcoming Disney+ series.

“So, yeah, I’m pretty sure we can say it’s called ‘Secret Invasion’,” she teased, adding of the secrecy around the project, “I am convinced there is a man outside my house there’s been a car parked there for a long time. And I swear to God, he’s undercover.”

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Talks ‘Game Of Thrones’ And Debunks Starbucks Cup Blooper Rumours

Also on the show, Fallon put Clarke’s talent for accents to the test by having her read the lyrics of Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” in accents from around the world.

Amazingly, Clarke went deep into character, bringing to life a New Yorker, a Valley Girl, an Australian, and more.