Maybe Ryan Reynolds isn’t quite the Canadian he’s cracked up to be.

In a promo for their new movie “Free Guy”, Reynolds and British actress Jodie Comer go toe-to-toe in a game of “Who is the Smarter Canadian”.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At His Upcoming Apple Original Film ‘Spirited’ With Will Ferrell

Despite not being Canadian at all, Comer aces tricky questions like “What colours are on the Canadian flag?” and “Name your favourite Canadian actor.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds, who has often touted his Canadian bona fides, had a very hard time answering basic questions like “Which economic issue dominated the Canadian Federal elections in the years 1891, 1911 and 1988?” and “Donut icon Tim Horton played for what now-defunct juniors hockey team from ages 17 1/2 to 18 3/4?”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Admits His Kids ‘Had A Tough Time’ With Homeschooling During The Pandemic

“Theses do not seem super fair,” Reynolds complained as he failed to answer the series of very easy questions.

“Free Guy” hits theatres in Canada on August 13.