Dolly Parton looked back on her lengthy career in a new interview with Tim McGraw.

The country crooners chatted for Apple Music’s Beyond the Influence radio show, with McGraw kicking things off by asking about Parton’s acting career.

It started with the 1980 flick “9 to 5”: “I had been asked a lot of times to be in the movies and I didn’t think I was quite ready yet.

“I also thought, Well, if the right thing came along, I might be willing to do it, because I was still building my music career at the time.

“Then when ‘9 to 5’ came along, had Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, they were both so hot at the time and I thought, Well, if there’s any time to start, this would be now because if it’s a big hit, then I can share in the glory of it. If it’s a failure, I can blame it all on them and I’ll walk away free,” Parton said, insisting how she’d only take the part if she could also do the theme song.

The musician said of her acting roles: “I only take parts that are pretty close to my own personality.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Recreates 1978 Playboy Cover For Husband Carl’s Birthday

.@DollyParton opened up on @TheTimMcGraw’s Apple Music radio show about why she decided to take a chance on acting and join the cast of “9 to 5” pic.twitter.com/7z05LAMwGb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 22, 2021

RELATED: Dolly Parton Says She Sleeps In Her Makeup Just In Case There’s An ‘Earthquake Or Storm’ In The Middle Of The Night

She then referenced her roles in 1989’s “Steel Magnolias” and 1982’s “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas”, telling McGraw: “I have never yet done one of those scenes that was that far-fetched. Even when I did ‘Steel Magnolias’, I played a beautician. If I hadn’t made it in the music business, I would have been a beautician. So I understood that.

“When I read that part for ‘9 to 5’, it was a girl from Texas and she was so much like me anyway, so that was not that far-fetched.

“Even ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’, although I made a better whore than I did a secretary. But it was still parts of my personality that I could relate to.

“So I always take things that I think I can pull off.”

See more in the clip above.