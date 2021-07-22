Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Fans are getting an even better look at the world of “Dune”.

On Thursday, a new trailer was released for the epic film from Canadian director Denis Villeneuve, based on the classic 1965 sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert.

RELATED: Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ To Have World Premiere At The Venice Film Festival

The trailer opens with visions of Chani, played by Zendaya, describing the beauty of her planet Arrakis, also known as Dune.

We then meet hero Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, who partners with the native Fremen of Arrakis to battle for the future of the planet and control of “the spice,” which makes space travel possible.

Featured in the trailer are also scenes of battle, the grandeur of the planet, and glimpses at the iconic sandworms of Dune.

RELATED: TIFF Announces First Films In 2021 Lineup, Includes ‘Dune’ And New Movies From Melissa McCarthy, Edgar Wright

Along with Chalamet and Zendaya, the film stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Rampling, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgård.

“Dune” will make its IMAX premiere at TIFF in September then hit theatres October 22.