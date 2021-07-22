Lisa Rinna got very close to one of her “Days Of Our Lives” co-stars.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke to the “People in the 90s” podcast about how she had a fling with Patrick Muldoon, who played her brother on the show.

When questioned about her most “surreal” ’90s moment, Rinna, 58, replied, “Having an affair with the guy who played my brother. Well, not an affair, but a couple of one-night stands with the guy who [played] my brother. Patrick Muldoon and I had, like, a thing.”

She insisted it was before she met her now-husband Harry Hamlin, 69.

Rinna played Billie Reed on “Days Of Our Lives” from 1992 to 1995, while Muldoon played her on-screen brother, Austin Reed.

Rinna, who tied the knot with husband Hamlin in 1997, told the podcast how she met her other half.

“I was working at the eyeglass store, the Glen,” she said.

“Harry came in to get his glasses and gave him his glasses and didn’t think twice, because he was Harry Hamlin and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Harry Hamlin.’ And long story short, my boss at the eyeglass store was good friends with Harry. So one night I was bringing back my boss the key because he would never let me keep the key. So I went and I gave him the key, and he was having dinner with Harry Hamlin. And he said, ‘Sit down with us.'”

Rinna went on, “I had a glass of wine and sat with them, and I had just seen Cirque du Soleil for the first time. And I was so blown away, I just waxed poetic about Cirque du Soleil and then I left. So then I got a call from my [boss] … and he said, ‘Wow, that was so great last night and my friend Harry really liked you. And if you were single, he would like to date you.’ And I thought, Well, that’s gross because he’s married — because at the time he was married to Nicolette [Sheridan], or at least we thought he was, but she had left him three days earlier for Michael Bolton.”

Rinna and Hamlin share daughters Amelia Gray Hamlin, 20, and Delilah Belle Hamlin, 23.

Hamlin also shares son Dimitri Hamlin, 41, with his ex Ursula Andress.