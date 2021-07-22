Billie Eilish is taking Happier Than Ever to the Hollywood Bowl and Disney+.

Eilish and Disney announced a new cinematic concert experience — “Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” — in support of Eilish’s impending sophomore studio album.

The concert movie, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, boasts intimate performances of each song from Eilish’s new album in sequential order from the legendary Hollywood Bowl amphitheatre in Los Angeles.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honour,” Eilish said in a press release. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

“Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” premieres Friday, September 3 on Disney+.