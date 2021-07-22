Big egos collide in the new teaser for “Official Competition” starring Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, and Oscar Martinez.

“In search of significance and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film to leave his mark,” a plot synopsis reads. “To do so, he hires the best: a stellar team formed by famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two renowned actors, both enormously talented, but with even bigger egos: the Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) and radical theatre thespian Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez).”

RELATED: The Battle For Arrakis Begins In Epic New ‘Dune’ Trailer

“Both legends, but not exactly the best of friends,” it continues. “Through a series of increasingly eccentric challenges set by Lola, Felix and Iván must face not only each other but also their own legacies.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh Is The ‘F**ker In Charge’ In Full ‘The Chair’ Trailer

The Spanish comedy — directed by Gastón Duprat and Mariano Cohn — will premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.