Kate Winslet is a big “Murdur Durdur” fan.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the “Mare of Easttown” was asked about the recent parody of her HBO hit on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“I have never felt so validated as an actor in my entire life as I now do because of ‘Murdur Durdur’,” she said.

The “SNL” parody pokes fun at the use of Philadelphia accents in “Mare of Easttown”, with Kate McKinnon in the Winslet role.

“Every now and then in our household we’ll be like, ‘Oh, should we just quickly watch it?'” Winslet said. “And we’ll crowd around the iPhone crying with laughter.”

She also added that “for the longest time, we all as a creative team kept saying, ‘Oh my God, it’s so strange with COVID not being able to watch the show with people.’ Not even with real family members, and to see anyone’s reaction.”

Winslet also commented on a clip from the British show “Gogglebox”, in which viewers reacted to the series’ fifth-episode twist.

“This is almost as hilarious as ‘Murdur Durdur’ and I encourage everybody to Google ‘Gogglebox Mare of Easttown’ and there’s about a seven-minute segment that covers episode 5 that is so screamingly funny,” Winslet said. “So that’s another one we watch, we watch ‘Murdur Durdur’ as a family, and then we’re like, ‘Oh quick, let’s just watch “Gogglebox” as well.'”