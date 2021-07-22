Henry Golding is just as eager to see a “Crazy Rich Asians” sequel as fans are.

Golding recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote the impending release of “Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins”. During his chat with the host, Golding was asked for an update on 2018’s commercial and critical juggernaut “Crazy Rich Asians”.

“I know. Trust me. I send in my monthly email like, ‘Hey guys, so, uh, where are we with the script?’ Um, no, no, no, no. I bug [director] Jon Chu once in a while and they’re trying to write it,” the actor said.

“They’re trying to sort of translate the two existing books into a sort of a viewable script on the big screen,” Golding added. “And, of course, we’ve got the pressure of outdoing the first one. So it’s gonna take some time.”

“Snake Eyes” premieres on July 23 in theatres and also stars Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving, and Úrsula Corberó.