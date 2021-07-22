Kelly Osbourne is in mourning over her pet Pomeranian.

In a post on Instagram, Osbourne shared the sad news that her dog Polly has passed away from a pulmonary heart defect.

“She has been by my side for 6 years. I do not no [sic] how to go on without her. To say I’m devastated is an understatement,” she wrote.

“I have never felt pain like this,” Osbourne continued. “I have lost my shadow. I don’t think I will ever get over this. My heart is broken. I am broken!!! I am not in a place to even talk about it. To all my close friends… if I don’t respond please understand that I just need time.”

The former reality star received condolences from her followers. “Kelly we love you so much. Wrapping you up in prayer,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Oh my. My heart is crushed for you. We love you. We are so sorry. I know our words can not help the pain…. only time will help you heal. We are sending you our whole hearts.”