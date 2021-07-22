Meghan Trainor discussed motherhood with “Today” co-host Hoda Kotb on Thursday.

The singer was joined by her husband Daryl Sabara and their five-month-old son Riley for the video interview, with Trainor speaking about her decision to bottle-feed the little one.

“I was pumping as soon as I got to my room after the C-section. (But) I really struggled making milk,” she shared. “So finally, I was like, ‘I’m done.’”

Trainor insisted that she has zero regrets, as Kotb admitted: “Sometimes people can be judgy.”

“Everyone was like, ‘Good for you. I’m proud that you even tried,’” Trainor recalled. “I never felt guilty.”

“If I walk in a room, he just lights up,” the star gushed of the little one. “No one told me, ‘He’s gonna love you so much and light up when you walk in a room.’ You’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. We’re his everything.’”

Trainor recalled announcing that she was expecting a baby during a chat with Kotb last year. She also talked about the scary moment Riley was rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit for breathing issues after being born.

The musician shared, “He got taken right away, I was like ‘Where’s the cry?’ They took him away and Daryl begged for me to see him for one second before they took him.”