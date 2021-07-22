Click to share this via email

Belly is reteaming with his longtime collaborator The Weeknd for a brand new track.

“Better Believe”, which also features Young Thug, was released Thursday alongside a music video, directed by Christian Breslauer.

According to Belly, the video, which is part one of two, is a stunning “mind f**k.”

“As the first cinematic foray showing us a surreal ride with these three heavy hitters and continues to set the bar above the rest, making anticipation for the forthcoming project that much higher,” reads a press release.

“Better Believe” will appear on Belly’s forthcoming album See You Next Wednesday slated for release this summer.

The track is a follow-up to lead singles “Money on the Table” featuring Benny The Butcher, “IYKYK” and “Zero Love”.