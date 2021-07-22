The retreat these nine strangers signed up for is not as it should be in Hulu’s new trailer for “Nine Perfect Strangers”.

The streaming service released a new look at its upcoming drama series starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

RELATED: Sandra Oh Is The ‘F**ker In Charge’ In Full ‘The Chair’ Trailer

“Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort’s director, Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies,” a synopsis for the limited series reads. “However, these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

Hulu’s new show is based on The New York Times bestselling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty.

It stars Kidman, McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

RELATED: The Battle For Arrakis Begins In Epic New ‘Dune’ Trailer

“Nine Perfect Strangers” premieres on Aug. 18 on Hulu with new episodes weekly.