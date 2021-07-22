PETA is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their annual Most Beautiful Vegans list with 20 vegan celebrities this year.

The annual list celebrates the compassionate icons committed to the vegan lifestyle, including Lenny Kravitz, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Madelaine Petsch, Sadie Sink, Colin Kaepernick, Heather Rae Young, Ava DuVernay, Lewis Hamilton, Anderson .Paak, Chloe x Halle and Francesca Farago.

“Vegan options are now on every menu and in every grocery store, and you can’t turn on the radio or TV these days without spotting a vegan superstar,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “We’ve come so far in 20 years, and that’s thanks in large part to PETA’s ‘beautiful vegan celebrities,’ who have inspired millions of people to leave animals off their plates.”

Of the honour, Eilish told PETA, “I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

“Stranger Things” star Sink actually credits her “The Glass Castle” co-star Woody Harrelson for helping her make the jump from vegetarian to vegan, while “Riverdale” star Petsch loves showing her Instagram followers “how positive and easy it is to be vegan.”

“[Y]ou are either a part of the solution or a part of the problem,” “Too Hot To Handle” star Farago adds.

Meanwhile, Kravitz’s veganism helps him maintain his physique, it’s “the right thing for yourself and for the planet and animals.”