A global pandemic wasn’t going to stop Natalie Morales from making movies.

On Thursday, the trailer debuted for the actress and director’s new film “Language Lessons”, co-starring Mark Duplass, and shot entirely remotely.

The film tells the story of Adam, played by Duplass, whose husband gifts him with 100 Spanish lessons from a teacher, Cariño, played by Morales.

Over the core of the lessons, the two develop an unexpected bond that’s at once heartwarming and complicated.

The film premiered earlier this year during the SXSW festival, and follows up Morales’ previous film “Plan B”.

“Language Lessons” will be out this fall.