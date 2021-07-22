Click to share this via email

Dr. Dre will pay his estranged wife Nicole Young nearly $300,000 a month, it’s been reported.

According to court documents obtained by Complex, Dre will fork out $293,306 per month starting in August, which equals just over $3.5 million in spousal support per year.

Young filed for divorce from the rapper on June 29, 2020 after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The docs claim the payments will continue “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party, or until further order of the Court.”

Dre will also cover health insurance and related costs, as well as pay the expenses for multiple properties.

Complex stated that these huge figures could also be part of a temporary arrangement that will hold until a more definitive agreement is reached, such as a settlement.

The latest news comes after the music mogul agreed to a temporary spousal support payment of $2 million back in January.

The estranged couple shares two children, son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.