When the Marky Mark movie happens, Mark Wahlberg has the perfect person in mind to play him.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto, the “Joe Bell” actor was asked who he’d like to play him in a potential biopic of his life.

“That would be interesting,” he said. “I would get Tom Holland to play me in a biopic. We’re still figuring to what the final act is, though.”

Wahlberg was also asked about his fellow Boston-raised celebs, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and whether he feels any sense of competition with them.

“Well, they’re obviously… they’re close friends,” he said, before adding, “I would definitely root for them to be successful, but I also wanna beat them at everything that we do. I want to be a little bit better, but I think there’s more than enough room to go around.”

Previously, Wahlberg actually starred with Matt Damon in the Oscar-winning “The Departed”.