Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating Prince George’s birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son is now 8-years-old and is receiving a lot of love on social media from his loved ones on his special day.

After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new photo of George to mark his birthday, his great grandmother, the Queen, and his grandfather Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall reposted the adorable image with their own birthday shoutouts.

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Sends Her ‘Good Wishes’ To Team England Ahead Of Euro 2020 Final

“Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today,” the royal matriarch wrote to Twitter on Thursday.

Wishing Prince George a very happy 8th birthday today! 🎈🎂 https://t.co/jD54Ey19Uo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2021

In their own post, Charles and Camilla added, “A very Happy Birthday to Prince George! 🎈”

RELATED: Queen Elizabeth Is All Smiles At Royal Windsor Horse Show

A very Happy Birthday to Prince George! 🎈 https://t.co/SX2kjUGTry — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 22, 2021

The photograph, taken by Middleton earlier this month at the family’s Norfolk home, shows the youngster wearing a smile as he sits on the hood of a Land Rover Defender.

The new image was a sweet nod to his late great-grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died earlier this year at the age of 99.