Kevin Hart could have had the Jeff Bezos and Sir Richard Branson experience in outer space.

Hart revealed on this week’s episode of his SiriusXM show, “Straight From The Hart”, that he was offered a chance to be the latest celebrity shuttled into space.

“I’ve got something to tell you guys, though, and this is not a joke. You’ll never guess what I was offered. This is gonna blow your f**king mind. I was offered a seat on a shuttle to space, and the offer came with wanting to document a celebrity’s experience,” he revealed. “Not only did I turn it down, I said, ‘You guys – I think you have the wrong… I don’t know who… I don’t know why….’”

“They said they wanted to document my experience from start to finish and have me complete it,” he continued. “All around the trip and learning or whatever, they said X amount of days — it was like 30, 45 days of spending time with a team — and then you’re looking at an hour and a half, a 60 to 90 minute trip.”

There was no amount of money that was going to get Hart’s posterior in a space shuttle seat.

“I said to them, here’s what I said to him. I said, ‘I would love to know the record of space shuttles that made it versus the ones that didn’t. What’s the record of success versus non-success?’ And that’s my reason,” he explained. “That number is too close. Yeah, it’s too close. Like it’s not, it’s not a crazy upside down number one way or the other. It’s too f**king close.”

“And that’s that for me. Now, if I’m on the other side of life — if I’m 60, 65 — my kids are a certain age. I’ve seen all the flowers blossom and I’d have lived life, that’s something that you punctuate it with,” Hart concluded. “At this point, when you’ve got these little ones — nah, I can’t f**k around with space at this point.”